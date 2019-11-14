|
|
Geraldine LaCalameto
Miamitown - Geraldine L. "Geri" LaCalameto (nee Ziegler), 78, Nov. 12, 2019. Devoted mother of Kim Futrell (Rick), TJ & the late Frank LaCalameto, loving grandmother of Casey, Richard, Hanna, Lydia, Jerry Lee, Kaylee, John, Joey, Anthony, Michaela & Christopher & gr. grandmother of 3, beloved daughter of the late Alice (nee Meader) & Joseph Ziegler & dear sister of Jody & the late Gene, Greg & Tony Ziegler & Ann Schlemmer. Geri had a career in management with the Postal Service. She was an accomplished artist & active in Miamitown Historical Society. Visitation Mon., Nov. 18, 6 PM until time of memorial service at 7 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves. Memorials to the www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019