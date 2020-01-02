|
Geraldine Lipps
Sayler Park - (nee Metz) loving wife of Gene Lipps. Beloved mother of: Albert (Linda) Lipps, Greg "Walt" Lipps & Connie (Bill) O'Brien. Grandmother to 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 at 9:30 am up until the time of service at 10:30 am at Eden Chapel UMC, 150 Dahlia Ave, Sayler Park, Ohio 45233. Memorials may be made to Fernbank Golf Course or through the funeral home. Services entrusted to Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Sayler Park). www.braterhfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020