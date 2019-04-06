Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MEYER FUNERAL HOME
5864 Bridgetown Road
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
4551 Delhi Pike
View Map
Delhi Township - Geraldine M. Brown (Nee Gorman), Beloved mother of Debbie (Peter) Williams, Don (Ann) Brown, Kathy (Melvin) Morgan, Gary (Sheree) Brown, Colleen (Mark) Lawrence, Scott (Debbie) Brown, Maribeth (Larry Kutzleb) Samoya, Jim (Wendy) Brown Jr., and Karen (Andy) Maines. Devoted grandmother of 35 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Colleen Ernst. Also survived by her many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 88 years of age. Visitation on MONDAY at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Road, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Memorial Mass on TUESDAY at St. Dominic Church, 4551 Delhi Pike, at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Tony Samoya/Jen Sherman Scholarship Fund at St. Teresa of Avila School, 1175 Overlook Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45238. Www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 6, 2019
