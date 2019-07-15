Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
Mt. Moriah Cemetery
686 Mt. Moriah Dr
Withamsville, OH
Anderson Twp. - Geraldine "Gerry" Neal (nee Mitchell) beloved wife of James B. Neal, devoted mother of Richard Lee (Kristen Parr), Michael P., the late Thomas B. Neal, and Michelle R. Stenger, dear grandmother of Julie, Nicole, Mitchell, Brandy, and Jeremy, also survived by great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. July 11, 2019. Age 85 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Graveside Service at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, 686 Mt. Moriah Dr., Withamsville, on Wed. July 17, at 1:30 PM. Friends my visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Wed. from 12 Noon to 1 PM.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 15, 2019
