Geraldine Rodmaker
Zephrylhills, Fla. - Geraldine Rodmaker age 89 passed away Thursday August 13, 2020. She was born February 14, 1931 in Cincinnati to the late Jerry and Sylvia (nee Evans) Hammond. On April 22, 1961 she married Gerald Rodmaker. Geraldine worked as a Resident Manager at Garfield Towers for many years. She is survived by her husband Gerald Rodmaker; sons Robert (Marilynn) Rodmaker, Gary (Janine) Rodmaker; three grandsons Michael, Steven (Samantha), Justin; two great grandchildren Charlotte, Theo and was also survived by many other family and friends. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt 4 Fairfield Friday August 21, 2020 from 11:30AM until the time of the funeral service at 1:30PM with Pastor Barry Wilson officiating. Burial to follow in Crown Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your local Hospice provider. www.websterfuneralhomes.com