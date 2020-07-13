1/
Geraldine Ullett
Cincinnati - Geraldine "Jerry" Ullett (née Kuehnle), age 93, passed away on July 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Ullett, loving mother of Bonnie Hehn (Dick), Rick (Jill) Ullett and the late Ron Ullett. Cherished grandmother of Julie Ullett, Becky (Wade) Fugate, Jessie Ullett, and James Ullett, great grandmother of Lauren and Mollie Fugate. Also, dearly loved by Tonya Dangerfield who was like a second daughter to Jerry. Due to Covid-19, services will be private. Condolences at www.springgrove.org




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 13 to Jul. 16, 2020.
