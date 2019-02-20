|
|
Rev. Gerard J. Witsken
Cincinnati - Loving son of the late Lawrence H., Sr. and Antoinette (Duwel) Witsken. Dear brother of the late Lawrence H., Jr. (Mary Ann) Witsken and Richard A. (Jeannette) Witsken. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Former Pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Church (Riverside), St. Peter Church (New Richmond), Holy Cross-Immaculata Church (Mt. Adams), retired Air Force Chaplain and teacher at Elder High School. Passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 76 years of age. Reception of the body at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1175 Overlook Ave., on Thursday at 5:00 PM followed by Visitation until 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:00 AM. Burial with military honors to follow at St. Joseph Old Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Elder High School, 3900 Vincent Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45205. www.neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2019