Services
St Teresa of Avila Church
1175 Overlook Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
1175 Overlook Ave
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
1175 Overlook Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerard Witsken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Gerard J. Witsken

Obituary Condolences

Rev. Gerard J. Witsken Obituary
Rev. Gerard J. Witsken

Cincinnati - Loving son of the late Lawrence H., Sr. and Antoinette (Duwel) Witsken. Dear brother of the late Lawrence H., Jr. (Mary Ann) Witsken and Richard A. (Jeannette) Witsken. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Former Pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Church (Riverside), St. Peter Church (New Richmond), Holy Cross-Immaculata Church (Mt. Adams), retired Air Force Chaplain and teacher at Elder High School. Passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 76 years of age. Reception of the body at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1175 Overlook Ave., on Thursday at 5:00 PM followed by Visitation until 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:00 AM. Burial with military honors to follow at St. Joseph Old Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Elder High School, 3900 Vincent Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45205. www.neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.