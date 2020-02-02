|
|
Gerhard T. Oevermeyer
Beloved husband of Agnes A. Oevermeyer (nee Hermes), loving father of Mary (Bill) Holian, Monica (Steve Carson) Oevermeyer, Martin (Cheryl) Oevermeyer, Margaret (Pat) Maus and the late Michael Oevermeyer, grandfather of 15 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren, brother of the late 3 sisters and 3 brothers. Passed away Thursday, Janaury 30, 2020 at age 98. Visitation Thursday 10:30 AM-12:30 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Rd. Funeral Mass to follow at 1 PM at St. Dominic Church. Memorials may be made to St. Dominic Education Fund or Kolping Society. www.vittstermeraanderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020