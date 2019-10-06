|
|
Geri McHale (nee Richardson)
Cincinnati - Geri McHale (nee Richardson), passed away on September 30, 2019 at the age of 83. The beloved wife of Patrick McHale. Sister of the late Pearl "Pete" Richardson. Devoted mother of Deborah Highley, Michael (Wendy) McHale, Christina (Art) Helton, Theresa (Jerry) Raymond and Patrick (Lori) McHale. Loving grandmother (World's greatest 'Mamaw') to ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. A gathering of friends will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4 until the time of Celebration of life at 5:00 PM at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home; 5950 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati, OH. Memorial donations may be made to , 4360 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019