Services
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
5950 Kellogg Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45230
(513) 231-2000
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
5950 Kellogg Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geri McHale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geri (Richardson) McHale


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Geri (Richardson) McHale Obituary
Geri McHale (nee Richardson)

Cincinnati - Geri McHale (nee Richardson), passed away on September 30, 2019 at the age of 83. The beloved wife of Patrick McHale. Sister of the late Pearl "Pete" Richardson. Devoted mother of Deborah Highley, Michael (Wendy) McHale, Christina (Art) Helton, Theresa (Jerry) Raymond and Patrick (Lori) McHale. Loving grandmother (World's greatest 'Mamaw') to ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. A gathering of friends will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4 until the time of Celebration of life at 5:00 PM at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home; 5950 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati, OH. Memorial donations may be made to , 4360 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geri's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now