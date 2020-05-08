Gerrie Lamberson
Chesterton - Gerrie Lamberson (nee Staat) passed away on May 5, 2020. She was born on November 3, 1942. She was raised in Cincinnati Ohio, before marrying and moving to Chicago, where she lived for 27 years. She returned to Cincinnati in 1994 and remained until 2016. She then relocated to Indiana to be closer to her daughters and grandchildren. Gerrie was a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother. She treasured her daughters and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She also adored her beloved dog Abigail. She had a vivacious personality and her smile could truly light up a room. Gerrie was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who is survived by her daughter Lorrie Hopp and husband Greg, daughter Shannon Richmond and husband John, Grandchildren Kaitlyn and Madison Hopp, Ryan Kendall and John Richmond; Eugene Lamberson; her sister Constance Powell, her brother Steven Staat and her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Geraldine and Harland Staat, and her brothers Paul, Michael and Timothy Staat. A private service will be held for immediate family. Her family will plan to host a memorial to celebrate her life following the Pandemic. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 8 to May 10, 2020.