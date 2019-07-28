|
Gertrude L. Schmidt
Mt. Washington - Gertrude L. Schmidt (nee Finzer) wife of the late Charles "Bob" Schmidt, devoted mother of Mike (Wendy) and Ed (the late Carrie) Schmidt, loving grandmother of Logan (Summer) Schmidt, caring step-grandmother of Maria, dear sister of Pete (Betty) Finzer. July 20, 2019. Age 90 years. Residence Mt. Washington. Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington with the Mt. Washington American Legion Auxiliary service on Wed. July 31, at 1 PM. Friends may visit on Wed. from 11 AM to 1 PM. Memorials to Mt. Washington American Legion Post 484.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 28, 2019