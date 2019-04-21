|
|
Gertrude Russell Seybold (nee Klose)
Cincinnati - 89 passed away peacefully April 7, 2019. Trudie was the proprietor of Forest View Gardens restaurant, and a graduate of CCM. She was a life long educator and supporter of the Arts. A celebration of life will be held at Evergreen Retirement Community in the Auditorium on May 5th at 1pm. CCM and Cincinnati Opera are scheduling a Memorial service this summer. Trudie's wishes were in lieu of flowers to donate to the Seybold-Russell Scholarship Fund at CCM in her memory. External Relations Office P.O. Box 210003, Cincinnati, OH 45221. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019