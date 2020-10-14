Gilbert Edward Stehlin
Gilbert Edward Stehlin, beloved husband of Helen Stehlin (nee Hammond), loving father of Dennis (Paula) Stehlin, Deborah (Bill) Young, Timothy (Tina) Stehlin, and Teresa (Mark) Deutsch. Grandfather to David Young, Ross Young, Christa Wolf, Lisa Quintanilla, Troy Stehlin, Tara Steed, Erin Guiliano, Robbie Guiliano and Nick Guiliano. Great-grandfather to Kate, Clare, Will, Avery, Ella, Macie, Olive, Luna, Campbell, Larkin and Quinn.
Gilbert is preceded in death by his grandson, Douglas Young. He is brother to the late Wilbur Stehlin and the late Vera Wheeler.
Gilbert is fondly remembered as "Gil the Barber" and was a part of the Pleasant Ridge community for over 70 years. He will be missed by generations of first haircuts and good stories.
Gil passed away on October 13, 2020, three weeks shy of his 96th birthday. A mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Saviour Church, 4136 Myrtle Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45236 on Monday, October 19th at 10 am. Condolences can be made at hodappfuneralhome.com