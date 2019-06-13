Services
Cincinnati - Gilbert "Gil" Schulte, beloved husband of Toni Schulte (nee Busken) of 54 years. Loving father of Anne Schulte, Cathy (Ken) Boehme, and Gregory (Stephanie) Schulte. Cherished grandfather of Olivia and Cassie Schafer, Alex, Paul, and Greg Boehme, and Oliver Schulte. Passed away, Saturday June 8th, 2019. Age 88. Preceded in death by his siblings, Mil Rensing, Rita Michael, Kathleen Wissel, Joan Walter, and Norman and Bob Schulte. Also survived by sister-in-law Joan Schulte and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Sat. June 15th at 10AM at St. James Church, 3565 Hubble Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to the . Mihovk-Rosenacker serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 13, 2019
