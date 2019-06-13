Services
HAY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER. - Cincinnati
7312 Beechmont Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-3737
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Gina Marie Bodnar Baarlaer

Obituary Condolences

Gina Marie Bodnar Baarlaer Obituary
Gina Marie Bodnar Baarlaer

Cincinnati - Gina, 27, of Cincinnati, OH passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was raised in Cincinnati and graduated from Anderson High School, Class of 2010. Gina is survived by her loving husband, Tim Baarlaer; beautiful daughter Cloe; beloved parents Melissa and Duane Donohoo; and caring siblings Branden Bodnar, Trenton, Sydney, and Jordan Donohoo. A memorial gathering will be held at Hay Funeral Home 7312 Beechmont Avenue Cincinnati (45230) on Saturday, June 15 from 10:00am-12:00pm with the memorial service following at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Gina's name are suggested to Dress For Success www.dfscincy.org/support-get-involved/donate-money/donation-form/ or Dress for Success Cincinnati 205 West 4th Street, Suite 900 Cincinnati, Ohio 45202. More info at www.hayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 13, 2019
