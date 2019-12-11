Services
Ciarla, Giovanna (Nee Salvatorelli), devoted wife of 64 years to Antonio Ciarla, loving mother of Patrick (Kathy) Ciarla, cherished grandma of Anthony, Nick and Annie. Dear sister of Maria (the late Dominic) Fiorto. Passed away December 9, 2019 at the age of 84. No Visitation. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday December 14, 2019, 10 AM at St. William Church, 4108 W 8th St, Cincinnati, OH 45205. A reception will immediately follow mass in the church undercroft. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Seton High School, 3901 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
