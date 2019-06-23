Services
Gladys G. (Guerrero) Oliva


Gladys G. (Guerrero) Oliva Obituary
Gladys G. Oliva (nee Guerrero)

Cincinnati - Dear mother of Gladys (Joe) Stolz, Vivian Oliva Warren and the late Rick (Debbie) Oliva. Grandmother of Ana (Chris) Infantino, Joseph (Donna) Stolz, John Stolz, Nicole Murphy, Ashley Warren, Jennifer (Adam) Laubach, Kelly (Jim) Tinsley, Beth (Brian) Clark and Lindsey Oliva. Also survived by 19 great grandchildren. Sister of Diana (the late Checho) Perez-Ribas. Resident of Evergreen Retirement Community. Gladys passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at age 89. Visitation at St. James of the Valley Church, 411 Springfield Pike, Wyoming, OH 45215, Saturday, June 29, from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 701 E. Columbia Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45215 or Magnified Giving, 9940 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45241. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 23, 2019
