Springfield Township - Jessen, Gladys M. age 88, of Springfield Township, Ohio passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 22, 1931 to the late George and Louise Mages (nee Stegman). She was preceded in death by her brothers, James Mages, Elmer Mages, and George Mages, Jr.. Gladys is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, William Jessen; children, Pam (Phil) Matteson, Greg (Yevette) Jessen, Lynn (Jim) Strotman, Bill Jessen, Jr., and Cindy (Michael) Steigerwald; many grand and great-grandchildren; sister, Margie Hitt; her puppy, Magie; and a host of other family members and friends. In loving memory of Gladys, contributions may be made to . Services will be held privately with the family. www.NewcomerCincinnati.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019
