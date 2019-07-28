|
|
Gladys Kurtz
Cincinnati - Gladys May Kurtz (nee Dotzauer), 98, July 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ferdinand Kurtz, mother of Kenneth Kurtz, beloved daughter of the late Anna (nee Kopf) & Charles Dotzauer, dear sister of the late Stanley Dotzauer & aunt of Joanne Kellerman, Christine Albers, Russell & the late Steven Dotzauer. Services at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cinti. Children's Hospital, POB 5202, Cinti. 45201 www.cincinnatichildrens.org/donate
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 28, 2019