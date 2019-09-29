Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
315 W Plane St
Bethel, OH 45106
(513) 734-2228
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Laurel Cemetery
Georgetown - Gladys Aleene Leach, 97, of Georgetown, Ohio, was born July 18, 1922 in Bracken County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Clint and Hetha Hall passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Villa Georgetown. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Leach. Aleene was the loving sister of Tom (the late Mary) Hall, preceded in death by Caryl (Gladys) Hall, Keevil (Avis) Hall, and Jaunita Hall. She is the dear aunt of Sharlene (the late Floyd) Webb, Kim (Jack) Fultz, Sandy Hall, and Clint (Kelly) Hall. She is also survived by several great nieces and nephews. Aleene retired from the RCA Manufacturing Company in Cincinnati where she worked in the Testing Department. After her retirement she worked with her husband Ken building several houses near Bethel, Ohio. They also started and operated the Garden Mart Nursery in Amelia, Ohio. She loved her family and will be truly missed. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 11:00AM Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Laurel Cemetery. E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, Bethel, Ohio is serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019
