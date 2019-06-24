|
|
Gladys M. Wuerdeman
- - WUERDEMAN, Gladys M. (nee Wood), beloved wife of the late Walter J. Wuerdeman, devoted mother of Donna Wuerdeman, Linda Bruce (Bill), David Wuerdeman (Diana) and Carol Rollins (Kirt), dear sister of the late Robert A. Wood and Donald M. Wood, loving aunt of numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at age 100 years. Visitation Tuesday from 10:30-11:30 AM at Westwood United Methodist Church, 3460 Epworth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211 where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11:30 AM. Memorials may be directed to the League For Animal Welfare, Westwood United Methodist Church Organ Fund or to Vitas Hospice. Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 24, 2019