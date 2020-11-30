Gladys Smith



Waynesville - Gladys I. (nee Nicely) beloved wife of the late Walter Smith Sr. Loving mother of Walter Jr. (Carol), Danny (Sonja) and Billy (Deborah) Smith. Survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Jean Renner, Doyal Nicely, Orven Nicely, and Noel Nicely. Preceded in death by several other brothers and sisters. Gladys passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at age 98. Visitation 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM Friday, December 4th at Spring Grove Funeral Home (Formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner) 8633 Reading Road, Reading, OH 45215. Burial will follow at Reading Cemetery.









