Valhalla Funeral Home
698 WINCHESTER RD NE
Huntsville, AL 35811
(256) 852-8500
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Valhalla Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Valhalla Funeral Home
Gladys Waggal Justin Obituary
Gladys Waggal Justin

Huntsville, AL - Gladys Waggal Justin, an Ohio native and a longtime resident of Huntsville, died February 22, 2020, at the age of 104.

Mrs. Justin was a retired Federal employee, having worked for both the Army and NASA on Redstone Arsenal. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Batavia, Ohio, and attended the Bicentennial Chapel where she was a past Sunday School Teacher and active in chapel affairs.

Mrs. Justin was a charter member of the Ladies Oriental Shrine in Huntsville, and a member of the MOAA Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Joseph A. Justin.

Survivors include a daughter, Deborah J. Justin and husband Glenn Vita of Coronado, CA; a son, Daniel J. Justin and wife Judy of Huntsville; six grandchildren, Daniel Justin, Jr. and Andrew Justin of Huntsville, Justin, Corbett, Jacob and Edward Vita of Coronado, CA; and one great grandchild, Jack Justin.

Visitation for Mrs. Justin will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Valhalla Funeral Home, Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Valhalla Memory Gardens.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020
