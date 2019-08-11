|
Glen H. Doebereiner
Kettering - Beloved husband of the late Barbara Doebereiner (nee Matthews). Devoted father of Michael (Lisbeth) Doebereiner, Rockford (Shelia) Doebereiner, Dirk (Kimberly) Doebereiner and Kami (Thomas) Mitchell. Loving grandfather of Erin, Sara, Seth, Hunter, Kira, Dane and Quinn. Great-grandfather of William, Alexis, Morgan and Madilyn. Dear brother of the late Lorna Allen. Cherished uncle of Terrell, Jack and Karen. Departed on August 9, 2019 at the age of 89. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 12th from 6 PM until Memorial Service at 7 PM, all at Montgomery Presbyterian Church, 9994 Zig Zag Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45242. Donations may be made in Glen's name to Boy Scout Troop 258, 9994 Zig Zag Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45242 or Honor Flight Dayton Inc., 200 Canary Court, Enon, OH 45323. Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019