Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oak Hills United Methodist Church
6069 Bridgetown Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Hills United Methodist Church
6069 Bridgetown Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glen Janson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen H. Janson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Glen H. Janson Obituary
Glen H. Janson

Green Township - Beloved husband for 63 years to LaRue (Burleson) Janson. Loving father of Timothy (Sue) Janson, Glen M. (Kimi) Janson, and Daniel (Debbe) Janson. Cherished grandpa of Christine, Katie, Allyson, Jay, Stephanie, Mary K, Julia, and the late Glen H. II and Timmy Andrew. Great grandpa of 10. Dear brother of Joe Janson. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Glen leaves behind a loving church community which he was a part of for over 50 years at Oak Hills United Methodist Church. Passed away on March 14th at the age of 84. Visitation Monday, March 18th from 10am until time of funeral services at 11am at Oak Hills United Methodist Church 6069 Bridgetown Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45248. Burial to follow at Bridgetown Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Oak Hills United Methodist Church 6069 Bridgetown Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45248.

www.neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.