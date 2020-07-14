Glen R. Schlemmer
Harrison - loving husband of 63 years to Evelyn Schlemmer. Dear father of Kevin (Teresa) Schlemmer, Kay (Chuck) Ryan, Kim (Steve) Jackson; cherished grandpa of 13 grandchildren & 9 great grandchildren. Beloved brother of Ray (Ruthie) & Merle (Ruth) Schlemmer & the late Norma Creek. Uncle to many nieces & nephews. Visitation Thurs., July 16, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm & Fri., July 17, 2020 from 10 am until the time of the service at 11 am all held at Legacy Christian Church, 207 North Vine St., Harrison, OH. Memorials to the Church. Brater Winter Funeral entrusted with arrangements full obit & condolences www.braterfh.com