Glenda Griffin Johnson
Glenda Griffin Johnson

Wyoming, Ohio - Glenda Griffin Johnson, formerly of Wyoming, Ohio and Amelia Island, Florida passed away on August 27th at Twin Lakes Senior Living Community in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Married to her high school sweetheart, John Armpstead Johnson II in 1954, they had the fortune of more than sixty-five years together. During their full life of work and travels she made countless friends along the way.

She is survived by her husband, John Johnson, Cincinnati, OH along with her daughters, Jacqueline Hicks (John) of Nashville, TN and Jennifer Hall (Bruce) of Cincinnati, OH. She leaves four grandchildren of whom she was immensely proud: Jack Hicks (Leigh), Nashville, TN; Allison Hicks Younts (Carter), Memphis, TN; Amelia Hall, Lexington, KY and Anna Hall, Cincinnati, OH.

A memorial service was held at Twin Lakes Retirement Community on August 30, 2020. Funeral Services will be handled by Shakelford Funeral Directors in Henderson, Tennessee on September 7, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial to the charity of the donors choice.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
