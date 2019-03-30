|
Glenda Zimmerman
Cincinnati - Glenda Zimmerman, age 77, a resident of Cincinnati, OH, passed away on March 23, 2019.
Glenda is survived by her daughter, Gina Pratt and husband Michael; grandchildren, Maria and Will Pratt; sisters, Gladys Wurzberger of Queensbury, NY, Elizabeth Ferrera of Burbank, CA, Judy Appel of Cincinnati, Martha Katrus of Middletown, Carlos Genaro Schmidt of Houston, TX; step-mother, Aida Flaherty of Cincinnati; host of nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Genaro Schmidt and Maria Estevez; siblings, Ada Abt of Cincinnati, Marc Castillo of Burbank, CA.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 PM on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike.
Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 AM on Monday, April 1, 2019 at St. Jude Catholic Church 5924 Bridgetown Rd, Cincinnati. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with her family by visiting www.springgrove.org.
Arrangements by Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike in Springdale.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 30, 2019