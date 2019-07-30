|
Glenn A. Smith
Pierce Twp - Glenn A. Smith, age 78 of Pierce Twp, died July 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy "Dotti" Smith (nee Dillman) devoted father of Scott (Rita), Steven (Karen), and Stacy (Stephanie) Smith, loving grandfather of Sabrina and Sophia, dear brother of Shelley (John) Kacher, and caring brother-in-law of Toni Crawford. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Thomas More Church, 800 Ohio Pike, on Saturday, August 3 at 11 am. Friends may visit at the church on Saturday from 10 to 11 am. If desired, memorials may be directed to the T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 30, 2019