|
|
Glenn E. Borkosky
Cincinnati - Glenn E. Borkosky, beloved husband of Martha (Neiheisel) Borkosky, loving father of Joshua, Brad (Marianne), Bart (Linda), Bruce, and Beth (David) Winfield, proud grandfather of Jake, Alec, Carson, Ethan, Rachel, Hayden, and Logan, caring brother of Marilyn (David) Noe, preceded in death by parents Jesse Orville and Pauline Borkosky, sisters Barbara (late Larry) Blaha and Evelyn (late Russ) Golden, also survived by many family and friends, passed Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Age 89. Glenn was a 30 year Counselor at Western Hills High School and retired as a Lt. Col. from the United States Air Force Reserves. He donated his body to the UC College of Medicine. Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Ignatius Church, North Bend Rd at I-74, with time for gathering and sharing memories with family and friends from 10:30am to 11:30am with Mass beginning at 11:30am. If desired, donations in Glenn's name may be sent to St. Ignatius School, or St. Anthony Friary and Shrine (5000 Colerain Ave., Mt. Airy). Glenn was a good and decent man. His loving presence in our lives will be forever missed.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019