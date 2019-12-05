Services
St Ignatius Loyola Church
5222 N Bend Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45247
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Ignatius Church
North Bend Rd at I-74
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Ignatius Church
North Bend Rd at I-74
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Borkosky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn E. Borkosky

Add a Memory
Glenn E. Borkosky Obituary
Glenn E. Borkosky

Cincinnati - Glenn E. Borkosky, beloved husband of Martha (Neiheisel) Borkosky, loving father of Joshua, Brad (Marianne), Bart (Linda), Bruce, and Beth (David) Winfield, proud grandfather of Jake, Alec, Carson, Ethan, Rachel, Hayden, and Logan, caring brother of Marilyn (David) Noe, preceded in death by parents Jesse Orville and Pauline Borkosky, sisters Barbara (late Larry) Blaha and Evelyn (late Russ) Golden, also survived by many family and friends, passed Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Age 89. Glenn was a 30 year Counselor at Western Hills High School and retired as a Lt. Col. from the United States Air Force Reserves. He donated his body to the UC College of Medicine. Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Ignatius Church, North Bend Rd at I-74, with time for gathering and sharing memories with family and friends from 10:30am to 11:30am with Mass beginning at 11:30am. If desired, donations in Glenn's name may be sent to St. Ignatius School, or St. Anthony Friary and Shrine (5000 Colerain Ave., Mt. Airy). Glenn was a good and decent man. His loving presence in our lives will be forever missed.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -