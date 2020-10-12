1/
Glenn Gristock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn Gristock

Cincinnati - Glenn Gristock of Cincinnati passed away on October 4, 2020, he was born on March 23, 1930, he was the son of the late William and Dorothy (nee Banks) Gristock. Glenn was preceded in death by his wife of sixty years Nancy (nee Tighe), and two of his siblings, Joan Lange and Dorothy Daley. He was the loving father to Judy Gardner (Christopher), Jill Walters (Eugene), Jane Gristock, and the late Jack (Jacqueline) Gristock. Grandfather to Jennifer Jones, Michael Walters, Shelly Walters, Jaime Freeborn Matthew Gardner, and Jordan Gristock and great-grandfather of 13. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Thomas More Church, 800 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45245




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by E C Nurre Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved