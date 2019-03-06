Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:15 AM - 11:00 AM
King of Kings Lutheran Church
3621 Socialville-Foster Rd
Mason, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
King of Kings Lutheran Church
3621 Socialville-Foster Rd.
Mason, OH
West Chester - age 84, passed away peacefully Monday, February 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Nona Faye (nee Stockfleth) Martens; loving father of Darnell (Linda) Martens; grandfather of Keith (Grace) Singleton. Visitation Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 10:15 am until Memorial Service at 11:00 am at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 3621 Socialville-Foster Rd., Mason, OH 45040. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further information and to sign online guestbook.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019
