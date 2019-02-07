|
|
Glenn Irvin Kendall
Anderson Twp. - Glenn Irvin Kendall, age 88 of Anderson Twp., died February 4, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Juanita Lou Kendall (nee McCoy), devoted father of Grey Kendall, Tod (Sheila) Kendall, Tracey (Jim) Hochberg, Drew (Patti) Kendall, and Livia (Michael) McCluskey, and dear brother of the late Robert Kendall. Also survived by 11 loving grandchildren and 4 cherished great-grandchildren. Glenn was born in Anderson Twp. on December 12, 1930 to the late Karl and Clara Barth Kendall. He was employed by C.G. & E. in the Transportation Dept. for nearly 40 years and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Service will be held at Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church, 681 Mt. Moriah Dr., on Friday, February 8th at 1 pm. Friends may visit at the church on Friday from 12 to 1 pm. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 7, 2019