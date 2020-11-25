Glenn V. Seim
Cincinnati - Beloved son of the late Victor and Norma Seim. Loving brother of the late Lowell Seim. Cherished uncle, friend and cousin. Glenn passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 1pm until the time of the Funeral Service at 2pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
.