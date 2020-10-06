Gloria A. Betsch
Cincinnati - (nee DiToro). Beloved wife for 58 years of the late Richard "Dick" Betsch. Loving mother of Katherine (Martin) Crowley, Richard (Becky) Betsch, Jennifer (Tom) Doerger and James (Kara) Betsch. Cherished Grandma of 13, Great grandma of 9 plus 2 on the way. Dear sister of Dolly (Terry) Rosfelder, Nick (Debbie) DiToro, and Sister-in-law of Joan (late Bill) Meiners and Patricia (Al) Piller. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her brothers Jim DiToro and Tony DiToro. Passed away on October 3rd at the age of 80. Visitation Friday, October 9th from 9am - 10am at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave., Westwood followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30am at St. Ignatius Church, 5222 North Bend Rd. in Monfort Heights. Burial at St. James Cemetery. Donations may be made to The University of Cincinnati Foundation, attn: Barrett Cancer Center, PO Box 19970 Cincinnati, Ohio 45219 or Hospice of Cincinnati
, P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597.