Gloria Carman
Gloria, born September 26, 1936, passed away March 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her home. She was 83 years old. She was the devoted wife of the late Harold Carman. She was "best mom in the world" to: Kaye (Dennis), Jimmy (Misha), Vickie (Will) and Sharon. She was friend and grandma to: 7 grandchildren: Kim (Bill), Chris (Betty), Mike (Jaime), Amanda, Chad (Nicole), Jennifer (Bill) and Casey (Drew). She had 21 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by 2 brothers: Leamon and Alvin Yocum and a sister, the late Jewell Fields. She was an amazing lady. Her passion was spending time with her family, and she was the inventor of the fun "Santa Bag". She will be so missed. It brings great comfort knowing they are re-united in Heaven, singing: "Thank You LORD For Your Blessings On Me." A special thank you to Queen City Hospice and to Marlene for the wonderful and compassionate care shown to our "beautiful lady." Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, OH 45216 on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Bro. Frank Stewart and Bro. Danny Byrd will be conducting the service. Burial at Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Carthage Baptist Church, 1191 W Seymour Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45216.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020