Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Irene Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Irene Martin Obituary
Gloria Irene Martin

Cincinnati - Beloved sister of Betty (Bob) Evans, Shirley (Don) Champ, Mary Cornelius and the late Wilfred Martin. Cherished aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Gloria was a sales manager for over 40 years for her family's bookstore. Gloria passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019 in the presence of family at the age of 81 years. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 11am until the time of the Funeral Service at 12pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Northern Hills Bible Chapel Missions. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Download Now