Services
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-2911
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
Gloria J. Aliff Obituary
Gloria J. Aliff

Mason - Gloria, 77 years old, of Mason, died peacefully at her home on October 30, 2019.The family of Gloria will be receiving friends for a memorial visitation on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason (400 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040) with a memorial service to follow beginning at 2:00 PM. Services are in care of Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home where condolences may be left at shortenandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
