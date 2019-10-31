|
Gloria J. Aliff
Mason - Gloria, 77 years old, of Mason, died peacefully at her home on October 30, 2019.The family of Gloria will be receiving friends for a memorial visitation on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason (400 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040) with a memorial service to follow beginning at 2:00 PM. Services are in care of Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home where condolences may be left at shortenandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019