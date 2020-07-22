Gloria Jean Cropper
Cincinnati - Gloria Jean Cropper (nee Crossland), beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Cropper. Devoted mother of Douglas (Lori) Cropper, Cindy Miller and Jeffrey (Julie) Cropper. Loving grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Gloria passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the age of 87. Private Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com