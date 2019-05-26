Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
the Cedars of Lebanon Chapel at Spring Grove Cemetery
4521 Spring Grove Ave
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM
the Cedars of Lebanon Chapel at Spring Grove Cemetery
4521 Spring Grove Ave
View Map
Gloria Laemmle Obituary
Gloria Laemmle

Cincinnati - Gloria Faye Laemmle, 84, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019. She was born to Wallace Byrd and Mary Ellen ?(nee Gadd) Strasinger on January 2, 1935. Gloria married Cliff Laemmle, whom preceded her in death. Gloria is survived by her children; Alan Thomas, Julia Thomas Baker, Bruce (Bobbi) Thomas, Lisa Baer Filali and William Baer, siblings; Paul (Terri) Strasinger and Jeanine (Jason) Cuzzins, grandchildren, great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 12:30 pm - 2:00 PM, when services begin, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Cedars of Lebanon Chapel at Spring Grove Cemetery (4521 Spring Grove Ave, 45232). Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations to . Online condolences at www.SpringGrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 26, 2019
