Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Gloria Rae (Brown) Yazell

Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late William H. Yazell. Dear mother of Vanessa (Clinton) Gray, Thomas (Lorie) Yazell and Carrie Surber. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Sister of Vernon E. and the late Clarence E. and William C. Brown. Daughter of the late Clarence V. and Helen O. Brown. Member of Landmark Church. Gloria passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the age of 70. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Monday from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 7, 2019
