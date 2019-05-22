Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Singerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Singerman

Obituary Condolences

Gloria Singerman Obituary
Gloria Singerman

Cincinnati - Singerman, Gloria, nee Chapnitsky, age 91, passed away May 21, 2019, beloved wife of the late Dr. Leonard J. Singerman, devoted father of Howard Singerman (Janet Ray) , Fred (Shana) Singerman & of the late Dr. Joel Singerman (Dr. Janice Singerman) & of the late David (Bonnie) Singerman dear sister of Shirley Karfunkle, Esther Kurtzman & of the late Boris Chapnitsky and the loving grandmother of Joshua, Aaron, Karen, Sarah, Max, Rosalie, Michael, Leah, Elaine & Rebecca and great grandmother of Caitlyn, Charlotte, Sydney, Sam & Jocelyn. Services at Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Friday, May 24, 10:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Northern Hills Cemetery in Covedale. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Leonard J. Singerman Fund at Northern Hills Synagogue or the . Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now