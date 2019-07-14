Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria (Bulgarelli) Wagner


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Gloria (Bulgarelli) Wagner Obituary
Gloria Wagner (nee Bulgarelli)

Cincinnati - WAGNER, Gloria "Nana" (nee Bulgarelli) loving wife of the late Donald "Papa" Wagner. Dear mother of Pam (Jim) Regulski and Paula (John) Hennessy. Grandmother of Shannon, Michael, Eric, Sean and Colleen. Great grandmother of Brad, Emily, Alex and Alena. Gloria passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the age of 95. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, 45224 on Monday, July 15 from 5-8 PM followed by a Memorial Blessing on Tuesday, July 16 at 10 AM. Interment Arlington Memorial Gardens, Mt. Healthy, Ohio, 45231. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now