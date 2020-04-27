Resources
Godfrey 'Fritz' Reiter

1936 - 2020

Godfrey 'Fritz' Reiter was born on September 2nd, 1936 to Franziska (nee Schaidhammer) Reiter and Johann Reiter in Eberspoint, Germany.

Godfrey immigrated to the United States in 1957, became a naturalized US citizen and picked up his nickname 'Fritz'. Fritz worked most of his life for and retired from the Proctor and Gamble Company and shared numerous patents with his co-workers. Fritz enjoyed fishing and boating which he did extensively at Lake Cumberland, KY along with following his local sports teams.

Fritz passed away Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 at age 83 after a short illness.

Fritz is survived by his daughter Kimberly Reiter of Tarpon Springs, FL., brother Josef Reiter of Eberspoint, Germany, and his life partner Irmgard Milkuhn of Cincinnati.

Fritz was laid to rest on April 27th at Rest Haven Memorial Park, 10209 Plainfield Road Cincinnati, OH.

Memorials may be made to the s Project, 4899 Belfort Road Suite 300 Jacksonville, Fla. 32256 or Trinity Lutheran Church 5921 Springdale Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45247.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
