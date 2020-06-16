Goldie Westrich
Goldie Mae Westrich (nee Connor), Beloved wife of the late Harold (Porky) Westrich, Loving mother of Mike (Judy) and Bill (Maria) Westrich, Devoted Grandmother of Julie (Jason) Banschbach, Mark (Lanni) Westrich, Nicole (Danny) Lee, and Billy (Ashley) Westrich, Cherished Great Grandmother of Ava Westrich, Luke and Cody Banschbach, and Matthew and Madelyn Lee. Goldie passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 98 years of age. The Funeral will be limited to Family members and close friends. Visitation will be 11:00am, Thursday, June 18, 2020 followed by a 12:00pm Funeral Service at Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home(2880 Boudinot Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238) and then laid to rest at Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.