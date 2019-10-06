|
|
Gordon R. Salchow
Cincinnati, OH - Gordon R. Salchow, of Cincinnati, Ohio, published his acclaimed book, ABOUT DESIGN: insights + provocations for graphic design enthusiasts in 2018. He was a Professor Emeritus at the University of Cincinnati where he was appointed, in 1967, to develop a new curriculum and a department of graphic design. Its initiatives and its success quickly established UC as one of graphic design's most respected educational institutions. He directed that academic unit for many years, continuing in a full-time teaching role, and then retired in 2010. Previous to Cincinnati, Professor Salchow taught at the Kansas City Art Institute. He earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from Yale University and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design.
Gordon was a guest lecturer for various organizations, conferences, and universities. His design work and articles appeared in numerous exhibitions, periodicals, and books. He often judged competitions, and he served on more than a dozen National Endowment for the Arts' Design Improvement Program panels from 1974 to 1985; chaired the Ohio Arts Council's Design Arts Advisory Panel in 1982/1983; and had participated on a variety of other professional panels. Salchow was Vice President of Education for the American Institute of Graphic Arts while serving on its National Board of Directors (1988-1993), and in 2007 the AIGA honored him as Cincinnati's first National AIGA Fellow. Additionally, he was the 1992 recipient of the Cincinnati Art Directors' Club's Lifetime Achievement Award and the 1985 recipient of the Minnesota Graphic Design Association's similar Design for Society Award. He was known nationally as a pioneer in graphic design education, and leaves an indelible mark on the design community. He was an avid singles tennis player.
Gordon passed away peacefully at home on October 4, with family by his side. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Kathy Stewart Salchow; daughters, Kelly Salchow MacArthur and Raegen Amme Stauffer; grandchildren, Oskar, Gable, Sutton, and Sloane; sons-in-law, James MacArthur and Morgan Stauffer; sisters-in-law, Roxanne Salchow, Kay Grimminger, and Susan Stewart; brother-in-law, Sam Grimminger; as well as many cousins, nephews, nieces, and dear friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Emma; and brother, Bernard. He will be deeply missed by family, friends, and thousands of former students. His unconventional and quirky perspectives will live on.
Memorial donations can be directed to Immanuel Presbyterian Church (3445 Clifton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220) or The Clifton Community Fund https://cliftoncommunityfund.org/donate/
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 12:00 until 12:30 when the funeral services will begin, at Spring Grove Funeral Home (4389 Spring Grove Ave, 45223). A celebration of life reception will immediately follow the services. Gordon will be laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019