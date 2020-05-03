Gordon Shaw
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon Shaw

Batavia - Gordon Eugene Shaw, age 78, beloved husband of Beulah Shaw (nee Smith), loving father of Raegene (JD) Heilmann and preceded in death by his daughter Kimberly Herdtner, he is preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Josephine Shaw, cherished grandfather of Taylor Chapman, Dax and Ryley Heilmann, cherished great-grandfather of Anna Chapman, also survived by many family and friends. Services will be held at the Maham Funeral Home, 187 North Second Street, Williamsburg, Ohio on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 2pm. Attendance is by invitation only. Social Distancing will be observed.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved