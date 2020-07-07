1/1
Gorman Lawson
1933 - 2020
Gorman Lawson

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Toni Lawson (nee Perkins) for 64 years. Devoted father of Michael (Lisa) Lawson and the late Ronald Lawson. Grandfather of Christopher (Kristen) and Nathan (Olivia Renchen) Lawson. Great-grandfather of Parker, Peyton, Paxton, Grayson and Raelyn. Dear brother of Clayton, Norman, George Jr., L.A., Shirley, Floyd, Ileene, Pat Fischer and the late Donald. Departed on July 4, 2020 at the age of 87. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 14th from 10 am until time of Funeral Service at 12 pm, all at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Evendale. Interment to follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 3229 Burnet Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45229. Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
JUL
14
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
