Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fairfax - Gorman Lee, beloved husband of the late Cheryl (nee Hurley), devoted father of Shannon Hendricks, Marie Lewis, Lee Reynolds, James Reynolds, Sarah Stendahl and the late Anna Reynolds, cherished grandfather of Alysha, Keith, Conner, Tyler, Caden, Jack, Lainey and Fisher, great-grandfather of Cooper and Harlee, and loving son of Stella Reynolds. He was preceded in death by his father John Reynolds and brother Larry Reynolds. Passed away on Friday, June 28th t the age of 69. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 3rd from 10AM-11Noon at Thomas-Justin Memorial, 7500 Montgomery Rd. (45236). Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 30, 2019
