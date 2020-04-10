|
Grace Auge' Caskey
Cincinnati - Grace Auge' Caskey (Gigi), loving mother, grandmother and sister, passed peacefully into God's arms from complications of ALS on Monday, April 6, 2020. Gigi leaves behind her daughters, Maggie Caskey and Lindsay Weinkam (Tim); her three precious grandchildren, Ellie, Grant and Vivian Weinkam; her sister, Mary Jean Vogt (Marty); and her brothers, Nelson Auge' (Jill) and Roger Auge' (Jane). She also is survived by several nieces and nephews. A private mass will take place at St. Gertrude in Madeira with immediate family only. A celebration of Gigi's life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Cincinnati Zoo, the ALS Association or . A complete obituary may be found at www.gilliganfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020