Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Caskey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Auge' Caskey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace Auge' Caskey Obituary
Grace Auge' Caskey

Cincinnati - Grace Auge' Caskey (Gigi), loving mother, grandmother and sister, passed peacefully into God's arms from complications of ALS on Monday, April 6, 2020. Gigi leaves behind her daughters, Maggie Caskey and Lindsay Weinkam (Tim); her three precious grandchildren, Ellie, Grant and Vivian Weinkam; her sister, Mary Jean Vogt (Marty); and her brothers, Nelson Auge' (Jill) and Roger Auge' (Jane). She also is survived by several nieces and nephews. A private mass will take place at St. Gertrude in Madeira with immediate family only. A celebration of Gigi's life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Cincinnati Zoo, the ALS Association or . A complete obituary may be found at www.gilliganfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -